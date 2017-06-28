OSHP: Alcohol involved in deadly rollover crash

A rollover crash leaves one dead in Monclova Township on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on Coder Road north of Monclova around 3 a.m.

The Lucas County Sheriff said a 22-year-old Ryan Stickley of Maumee was speeding down Coder Road when the vehicle went off the side of the road and hit a garbage can.

Stickley then struck a pile of rocks in a yard, went airborne and hit a tree.

Police said Stickley was wearing his seatbelt, but alcohol is a factor in the crash.

"Drinking and driving is 100 percent preventable. There's always a chance that you can call somebody whether it be a parent, a friend, Uber, anything like that to get a ride. It's one of those things that doesn't have to happen

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

