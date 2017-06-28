Alcohol involved in deadly rollover crash

A rollover crash leaves one dead in Monclova Township on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on Coder Road north of Monclova around 3 a.m.

The Lucas County Sheriff said a 22-year-old man hit a rock pile that was sitting on the side of Coder Road, went airborne and hit a tree.

Police say the man was wearing his seatbelt, but alcohol is a factor in the crash.

The coroner is on the way to the scene.

