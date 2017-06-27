West Toledo neighbors want an end to teens causing damage

Neighbors in West Toledo speaking out about juveniles acting out. Whether it's throwing rocks, damaging property or verbally confronting others, neighbors want to see an end to the inappropriate behavior they see nightly.

Neighbors near Asbury Park in West Toledo are fed up with kids roaming their streets late and night and even causing damage.

"It's just frustrating to kind of have to stand by and watch your neighborhood be harassed and really feel powerless to do anything about it," said Liz, a neighbor who asked we use only her first name for safety.

"Usually it starts probably about when it starts getting dark,” said Regina Oestreich, a neighbor who has been victim to vandalism. “Then that's when they start they sit over there last night in the ally right there because there is no lighting and they threw rocks over here."

Regina has several cameras surrounding her home and has caught them destroying her property. Her daughter is concerned for her mom and other neighbors.

"Parents, we are responsible for our children and if our children are acting as adults they are going to be treated, and need to be treated like adults,” said Renee Ballard, Regina’s daughter. “Stop vandalizing people's stuff, stop attempting to harm people or even harming people because somebody is going to get hurt."

The Asbury Park block watch leader says the issue of kids acting out in their neighborhood has been the breaking point for some neighbors.

"I just talked to some neighbors two days ago and they said because the situation has escalated like it did because of vandalism and the trespassing of these kids they are moving out of the neighborhood,” said Frank Hebert.

Toledo law says kids 10 and under should be home by 10 p.m., kids from 11-years-old to 15-years-old should be home by 11 p.m. and that 16 and 17-year-olds should be home by midnight.

Toledo Police say they do enforce their curfew law and there are consequences for those who are caught. A community service officer with TPD says the penalty is a misdemeanor, but parents too can be held responsible for their children.

Neighbors in Asbury Park are hoping for action.

“Well if they can’t get the kids for the vandalizing get the parents go to court, something,” said Oestreich. “I mean we work hard for our money and we’d like to keep what we buy.”

"What we're hoping is that on the police end, they will do what we expect them to do and kind of protect our neighborhood and preserve it," said Liz.

Toledo Police say the best way to handle the situation is to call 9-1-1 if you are concerned for the safety of the children or see criminal activity and they will respond.

Neighbors in Asbury Park say they already do that and will be requesting increased patrols through their neighborhood in hopes of finding a solution to the problem.

