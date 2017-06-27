Health Department uses new drug to fight HIV

The Lucas County Health Department says prevention and education are the two most important things to keep the number of reported cases of HIV low.

So far this year the health department reported 23 new cases of HIV, which is half of what was reported in 2016. The health commissioner credits a new preventive pill called PREP.

PREP has a 90 percent prevention rate and works by taking the pill daily before you are exposed to the virus.

The health department wants to remind people not to be scared to get tested for HIV.

The staff works one on one with individuals and their families to get those who test positive the help and care they need.

There will be a HIV screening event Friday at the Pinewood Place Apartments on Collingwood. The Health Department also offers free tests Monday through Friday.

Emily Cohen contributed to this story.

