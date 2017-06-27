Toledo police using private company to recruit future officers

The police academy is a busy place with one class graduating and another set to begin this week.

Meanwhile, TPD's recruiting staff is hoping to find still more candidates to fill a class slated for 2018. Unlike in previous years where the city tested applicants, a private company will test the candidates.

Using the company to administer the test will not only cut costs, but open the department for candidates to apply from around the country.

Those taking the test can do so at their own convenience as there are several locations and times offered.

"In recent years, the number of police applicants has dropped throughout the country," said TPD recruiter Sgt. Mike Koperski. "So this is one change we are hoping will draw more interest in Toledo and get us many good applicants."

Applicants will be required to pay $49 per test and there are vouchers for those who cannot afford the test.

Another change, is applicants will take the physical agility test immediate. That lets the department know if an applicant is qualified physically for the academy before going through the process of background checks.

TPD urges applicants between 20 and 34 to apply. However, the minimum age may go as high as 39 in the future.

The date to sign up for the test begins August 1.

