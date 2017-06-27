Millstream Career Center to build two new classrooms to meet demand

The Millstream Career Center in Findlay is seeing such high demand for their services that it has to add classrooms.

The trade school expects around 600 enrolled students next school year. To accommodate the rise in students, the school told the Findlay City School board they need to expand.

Millstream was established in 2012 and offers 18 trade skill programs for 15 school districts. The center will build two new classrooms, one for welding and another for medical technologies.

The rooms will be in flex space designed for future expansion above the current automotive maintenance shop in time for next school year.

The school knows it is important to continue offering as many trade classes as they can for the younger generation.

"Right now we have a lot of people that are aging with those skills," said Millstream director Dave Danhoff. "Whether that be a plumber, an electrician, a carpenter things of that nature, and those people are not being replaced. So we have to look and do what we can to help meet the needs of our community."

Millstream hopes to establish an HVAC program and possibly an electrical program by the 2018-19 school year.

