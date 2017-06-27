Blueprints of historic Toledo buildings found in Rossford attic

Home owners, historians, and librarians flocked to Rossford Tuesday afternoon for pieces of the area's history that was up for auction.

As crews went through a Rossford home in the Eagle Point Colony subdivision to itemize everything that was to be auctioned off in a trust auction, they found a local history treasure trove in the attic.

Along with the standard home auction knick-knacks, three unassuming folders held treasures unknown to many in the city. The homeowner was an avid collector of architectural blueprints of George Rheinfrank, one of Toledo's prominent architects in the early 20th century.

Among the blueprints were the Plaza Hotel, J.K. Secor House, several bank buildings and dozens of Old West End homes. Also included in the collection was an original blueprint of Swanye Field, home of the Toledo Mudhens from 1909 to 1955

"If you live in an older home, you could find your home, you could find your old business or your family's business," said Michelle Nau with the Pamela Rose Auction Company. "It's just really neat to get a piece of Toledo's history."

Edward Hill represented the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library in the auction. He says the library acts as a resource for area residents wanting information on historic structures.

"Everything is stored in a climate controlled area so they will be preserved for future generations," said Edward Hill, special collections librarian with the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library.

J.R. Sobota of Perrysburg won the first blueprint with a $500 bid. Sobota now owns the original blueprints to his historic home known as the Carriage House.

The Toledo Library says if they don't win a blueprint bid, they will at least ask for a copy to add to their collection.

"Some of these homes are gone. So there is no record of really what they looked like or what they entailed," said Becky Visser with the Toledo History Museum. "So, having something like this, we have a window going back in time."

