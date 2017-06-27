Gas cap testing program a big hit with Toledo area drivers

Are you doing your part to help the environment? It's as easy as checking the gas cap on your car.

Gas cap testings like the one at the Kroger on Sylvania Avenue in Sylvania on Tuesday afternoon have been a big hit with drivers.

As of Monday, the city's Division of Engineering Services said 235 vehicles were tested. Of that, 25 failed testing.

Carole Hayes pulled in because her check engine light had been coming on.

“And they said it could be your gas cap. They couldn't get it off,” Hayes said.

City of Toledo interns Karen Murphy and Nancy Kessler find out what make, model and year the car is. Then they test the cap by using a machine to blow air into it. If it leaks out, the cap has to be replaced.

Carole Hayes’ gas cap passed and she was sent on her way.

They are now three weeks into the city and TMACOG's program to get rid of faulty gas caps that emit gasoline vapors that turn into harmful ground level ozone.

The city's Engineering Services division says a leaking cap can let out two full tanks of fuel each year.

The gas cap on Anthony Coronado's 1999 Honda Accord failed its test. The city replaced the cap with a new one for free.

“I feel confident that my gas cap is about to be rocking the streets now,” Coronado said.

The next gas cap testing is on Wednesday at the True North/Shell on Weckerly Road and then on Thursday at Barney's on 5821 N. Detroit.

Both events will run between 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For a complete list of the remaining testing days, follow this link.

