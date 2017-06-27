U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announces opposition to GOP health care bill

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WTOL) -

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced his opposition to the Senate's GOP health care bill Tuesday, saying it "falls short."

“I continue to have real concerns about the medicaid policies in this bill, especially those that impact drug treatment at a time when Ohio is facing an opioid epidemic. For months, I have engaged with my colleagues on solutions that I believe are necessary to ensure that we improve our health care system and better combat this opioid epidemic. Unfortunately, the Senate draft falls short and therefore I cannot support it in its current form.” - Senator Portman

The Ohio Republican faced intense pressure back home including being subjected to baseball game flyovers, demonstrations, television ads and a verbal onslaught by GOP Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Kasich has been highly critical nationally of the bill's cuts to Medicaid, which he says will harm America's most vulnerable citizens.

Portman's opposition comes a day before Vice President Mike Pence will visit to Cleveland in support of the bill.

Portman easily won re-election in 2016, so he's got some time and political cushion to await an alternative bill. But GOP leaders are eager now to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.