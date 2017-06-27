New projection could mean a top 5 algal bloom on Lake Erie this summer

It will be a nice evening for grilling out and campfires. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s with wind speeds less than 10 mph.More >>
It will be a nice evening for grilling out and campfires. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s with wind speeds less than 10 mph.More >>
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced his opposition to the Senate's GOP health care bill Tuesday, saying it "falls short."More >>
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced his opposition to the Senate's GOP health care bill Tuesday, saying it "falls short."More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.More >>
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to three Midwestern states this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.More >>
A Thunderbirds Air Force jet went off a runway during preparations for an Ohio air show, injuring the pilot and causing a performance to be canceled.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
It will be a nice evening for grilling out and campfires. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s with wind speeds less than 10 mph.More >>
It will be a nice evening for grilling out and campfires. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s with wind speeds less than 10 mph.More >>
Springfield Township said no, but Toledo Lucas County Commissions voted yes on the TARTA sales tax.More >>
Springfield Township said no, but Toledo Lucas County Commissions voted yes on the TARTA sales tax.More >>
Many taxpayers want to know where all the money came from after more than $8 million of extra cash was found in the city's budget.More >>
Many taxpayers want to know where all the money came from after more than $8 million of extra cash was found in the city's budget.More >>
New projections are in on what we can expect for algae on Lake Erie. All indications are that blooms will be worse than last summer.More >>
New projections are in on what we can expect for algae on Lake Erie. All indications are that blooms will be worse than last summer.More >>
The Millstream Career Center in Findlay is seeing such high demand for their services that it has to add classrooms.More >>
The Millstream Career Center in Findlay is seeing such high demand for their services that it has to add classrooms.More >>