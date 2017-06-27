New projection could mean a top 5 algal bloom on Lake Erie this summer

New projections are in on what we can expect for algae on Lake Erie. All indications are that blooms will be worse than last summer.

A University of Toledo researcher believes it will not be the worst, but will be in the top five largest algal blooms in the last 20 years.

It was an ideal but choppy day on the lake Tuesday afternoon. While there is no toxic algae growing yet, it will likely start in late July or early August.

NOAA just released it latest forecast and predicted an algae bloom in the six to eight range on a scale up to five. NOAA says heavy rains in May caused large phosphorous loading into the lake, which algae feeds on.

The report said that June has seen just average loads, but thunderstorms this week could add to it.

Dr. Tom Bridgeman, Associate Professor at UT and also of the Lake Erie Center, says the projection means we should see a large algal bloom. While it will not be record-breaking, it will be one to watch closely.

He thinks the chance of it being so toxic to cause a drinking water crisis like in 2014 is almost non-existent because of increased monitoring and better procedures at Toledo's water treatment plant. But he thinks the algae bloom could affect beaches, fishing and tourism.

“If you're out on the water, you'll see it. If it's a calm day, the blue green algae will come to the surface and form a surface scum," Dr. Bridgeman said. "This will happen sometime in early August or late July. It may cover hundreds of square miles of Western Lake Erie and it will be unsightly.”

There will be an even more advanced prediction on the algal bloom on July 13. That's when NOAA releases its final seasonal forecast.

On that day, it will be thoroughly analyzed at the Ohio Sea gr ant and Stone Lab.

