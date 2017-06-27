Napoleon man sentenced to 22 years for child sex charges

A former church school teacher in Napoleon was sentenced to 22 years in prison for having sex with underage girls.

Brian Kressbach pleaded guilty last month to nine counts of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct.

In January he was charged with 13 counts following an investigation at St. Paul Lutheran School. The incidents involved three junior high girls at St. Paul’s.

According to a statement from St. Paul Lutheran, as soon as they became aware of the investigation, Kressbach was immediately removed from the classroom and was put on indefinite leave.

