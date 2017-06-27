Great Lakes Largemouth Series kicks off in July

The Toledo Division of the Great Lakes Largemouth Series will kickoff at the beginning of July.

The tournaments will be on Sundays. Individuals and two-person teams may compete in the tournaments.

The entry fee per tournament is $100 with an additional $150 fee for GLLS membership.

The first place winner of the tournaments will earn $1000.

The dates for the tournaments are:

July 2

July 16

August 13

August 26

September 10

To register, head to the GLLS website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.