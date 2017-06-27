Great Lakes Largemouth Series kicks off in July - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Great Lakes Largemouth Series kicks off in July

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Division of the Great Lakes Largemouth Series will kickoff at the beginning of July.

The tournaments will be on Sundays. Individuals and two-person teams may compete in the tournaments.

The entry fee per tournament is $100 with an additional $150 fee for GLLS membership.

The first place winner of the tournaments will earn $1000.

The dates for the tournaments are:

  • July 2
  • July 16
  • August 13
  • August 26
  • September 10

To register, head to the GLLS website.

