Probation officer accused of sleeping with people she supervised

A Lucas County probation officer is accused of sleeping with individuals she was supposed to supervise.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Angela Kimball Tuesday afternoon on four counts of sexual battery.

Kimball began working as a probation office in 2012.

An agency originally tipped off the probation office Kimball may have been having sex with people she was suppose to supervise. Following the allegation, the office put Kimball on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Police arrested Kimball Tuesday following the indictment and she then was placed on non-paid administrative leave.

Kimball allegedly slept with two people she was supervised.

Lucas County administrator Brian Patrick says he is upset with these allegations and says the county has no tolerance for this type of behavior.

"We're a branch of the government set up for the access and administration of justice. And we're ultimately responsible for holding people accountable for their actions," Patrick said, "What would we be saying if we didn't hold ourselves accountable first and foremost."

Kimball is a married mother of two children.

