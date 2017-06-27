Toledo Area Sanitary District traps seeing a lot of West Nile mosquito species

Mosquito season started slow in northwest Ohio last year, but that may be a different story.

The Toledo Area Sanitary District has already trapped 6,5000 mosquitoes this summer.

"Last year was not as intense as what we're seeing this year," General Manager for the Toledo Area Sanitary District, Paul Bauman said. "We had about 8,000 total last year that we collected for testing, so we have quite a jump on that."

The Sanitary District is still waiting for results from the state on mosquitoes collected, but warns there are several species that carry West Nile Virus. Because of this risk, city workers are spraying accordingly.

"It's kind of rearing its head a little earlier than usual this year," Bauman said. "So we hope that we can keep it under control, but we're definitely watching for that."

The Metroparks do not spray for mosquitoes, but the Sanitary District does practice surveillance to keep track of any potential dangers.

"If we get a positive result, we contact them and arrange some sort of adult control treatment," Bauman explained.

Many people say that have not noticed a problem with mosquitoes so far this year, but they are not taking any chanced.

"Same in my yard at home. I try to get rid of any standing water," said Toledo resident Novarro Gibson.

The Sanitary District says there have not been any cases of West Nile in Ohio. However, there have been two reported cases in Indiana.

Experts advised bug repellent with DEET, long sleeves and getting ride of any standing water on your property is best to protect yourself from mosquitoes.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.