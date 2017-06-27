Willys and Jamie Farr pools open for business

The city of Toledo has announced that Willys and Jamie Farr pools have passed inspection and are ready for action.

The city delayed the opening of these two pools due to mechanical issues.

Willys and Jamie Farr pools didn't open until later in the season last summer as well.

Below is a list of city pool locations and their regular days of operation through August 5.

Pool admission is $1 for kids ages two and older and free admission for children younger than two.

The splash pad is free every day.

The pools are open from noon to 6 p.m.

City Pool Locations and Hours:

Willys Pool - 1375 Hillcrest - Tuesday through Sunday

Roosevelt Pool - 910 Dorr Street - Tuesday through Sunday

Navarre Pool - 1001 White Street (Junior Pool for 12 and under) - Monday through Saturday

Pickford Pool - 3000 Medford Drive (Junior Pool for 12 and under) - Monday through Saturday

Wilson Pool - 3253 Otto Street - Monday through Saturday

Jamie Farr Pool - 2000 Summit Street - Monday through Saturday

Savage Splash Pad Water Play Park - 645 Vance Street - Monday through Saturday

