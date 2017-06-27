Toledo ranks 5th in cities with lowest cost of living

If you're looking to live in a city where you don't have to break the bank to pay for your living space, you don't have to look very far.

Toledo ranks fifth of in American cities for lowest living costs.

Toledo's overall rank is a B, with public schools receiving a C+ and the cost of living getting an A-.

The rankings were based on the consumer price index and access to affordable housing.

If Toledo isn't the place for you, just turn to our neighbors to the west.

Indiana hosts the top three cities with the lowest cost of living in America with Fort Wayne, Evansville and South Bend.

Akron also makes it into the top ten at number seven.

Check out the full list here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.