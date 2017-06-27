TPD searching for man in connection with credit card theft - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searching for man in connection with credit card theft

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are searching for a man in his connection with a credit card theft. 

Police say the suspect is using a credit car that was recently stolen from a vehicle. 

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly