Mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz talks the city budget

Many taxpayers want to know where all the money came from after more than $8 million of extra cash was found in the city's budget.

Mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz said that the taxpayers deserve answers.

He said the city now has Toledoans wondering if the city is broke or if there's extra money.

He also said that if he's elected, taxpayers won't have to wonder.

Kapszukiewicz proposed a Toledo Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.

He said neighbors need responsible accounting, transparency and accountability. They need to know exactly where their money is being spent.

Kapszukiewicz believes his experience dealing with the county's money sets him up perfectly for the job.

"Whether they didn't know about the $8.2 million or whether they knew about it and didn't tell us, both of those choices are unacceptable. I think that's part of what is feeding in to the anger that the citizens feel when they realize that the city budget has been so terribly mismanaged," said Kapszukiewicz.

Kapszukiewicz held his news conference at a place where he thinks demonstrates the issues with the budget, a city street badly in need of repair.

