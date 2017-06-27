Toledo Lucas County commissioners voted 'yes' on TARTA sales tax

Springfield Township said no, but Toledo Lucas County Commissions voted yes on the TARTA sales tax.

The vote is a game changer for TARTA, as this means the county could remove the property tax in its seven-member communities, including Toledo.

The sales tax will now be on the November ballot.

This would help fund TARTA and allow it to expand service, add on additional hours and improve infrastructure and roads.

It will also help TARTA go places it currently doesn't, like Spring Meadows and Holland.

The plan will help eliminate TARTA's $2.5 million property sales tax and replace it with a one-half percent Lucas County-wide sales tax.

"I think people are excited because it's a lessening of property tax but we get more TARTA, we get more road improvements which is certainly sorely needed to fix potholes all over the region," said Tina Skelton Wozniak, county commissioner.

The approval of the TARTA sales tax is being describes as a win-win for infrastructure and growth for the region.

