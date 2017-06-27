Lake Erie algal bloom to be larger than last year, scientists say

The algal bloom in Lake Erie is set to be much larger this year than it was last year.

Scientists who study the lake say that although the bloom will surpass last year's, it will not be as large as recorded blooms in the past.

They are focusing on the amount of phosphorus dumped into Lake Erie by the Maumee River.

Scientists will release their officials findings in July.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.