Metroparks trail opens to public

The Metroparks brand-new addition to south Toledo is officially open, just in time for summer.

An area that sat as abandoned train tracks for years has been repurposed, giving the community of south Toledo a reason to get outdoors.

The two-lane Chessie Circle Trail will connect north and south Toledo once it is fully complete.

The freshly-paved final one and a half miles, the Metroparks portion, runs from Glanzman Road to River Road.

It also includes a restructured bridge over the Anthony Wayne Trail.

"Metroparks' overall goal is to have a Metropark within five miles of every resident in Lucas County, connect them all with trails and then activate them with programming and facilities. Connecting parks to parks and parks to people has kind of been the theme for the last several years. This trail is a major part of that," said Scott Carpenter of Metroparks of the Toledo area.

The trial is partnership between the Metroparks, University of Toledo and the city of Toledo.

Metroparks also has a proposed grant to replace a small plot of land with restroom and parking facilities on the corner of Copland and South Detroit.

