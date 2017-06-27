One person dead after crashing into home, police say

One person is dead after crashing their car into a home Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash occurred on Sylvania and Kilburn around 11 a.m.

Police say two cars crashed into each other, causing one car to go off the road and into a house. They say the crash also caused a gas leak.

It is unclear at this time if there are any evacuations.

No one was inside the house at the time of the crash.

The identity of the person who died has not been released. There are no other injuries.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.