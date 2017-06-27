Facebook now deleting 66K posts a week in anti-hate campaign

Another round of "free air conditioning" is in store today!More >>
Another round of "free air conditioning" is in store today!More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.More >>
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to three Midwestern states this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.More >>
A Thunderbirds Air Force jet went off a runway during preparations for an Ohio air show, injuring the pilot and causing a performance to be canceled.More >>
Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.More >>
Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.More >>
Determined not to spend their lives in prison, two inmates decided to court the death penalty by killing fellow inmates, one of them tells The Associated Press.More >>
Determined not to spend their lives in prison, two inmates decided to court the death penalty by killing fellow inmates, one of them tells The Associated Press.More >>
Prosecutors trying to convict former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of violating a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants displayed comments he made in news releases and TV interviews in which he bragged about immigration enforcementMore >>
Prosecutors trying to convict former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of violating a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants displayed comments he made in news releases and TV interviews in which he bragged about immigration enforcementMore >>
The Supreme Court is allowing President Donald Trump to forge ahead with a limited version of his ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countriesMore >>
The Supreme Court is allowing President Donald Trump to forge ahead with a limited version of his ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countriesMore >>
The Supreme Court is allowing President Donald Trump to forge ahead with a limited version of his ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countriesMore >>
The Supreme Court is allowing President Donald Trump to forge ahead with a limited version of his ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countriesMore >>
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.More >>
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.More >>
Officials: Crowd catches teenage girl falling from gondola ride at upstate New York amusement park; no serious injuries reportedMore >>
Officials: Crowd catches teenage girl falling from gondola ride at upstate New York amusement park; no serious injuries reportedMore >>
The Trump administration is set to authorize the $2 billion sale of unarmed surveillance drones to IndiaMore >>
The Trump administration is set to authorize the $2 billion sale of unarmed surveillance drones to IndiaMore >>
Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for itMore >>
Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for itMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>