Authorities: 3 dead, including twin boys, after Detroit fire

DETROIT (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin boys and their grandmother have died following a house fire in Detroit.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell says firefighters were called to the home about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday and found the first floor engulfed in flames.

Fornell says they found the twins on the second floor of the home along with their 46-year-old grandmother. Fornell says a 4-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition with second- and third-degree burns. Names haven't been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Fornell says it appears to have started accidentally in the home's kitchen.

Fornell says two distraught family members who arrived after the fire was extinguished also were taken to a hospital, including a woman who had an apparent anxiety attack.

