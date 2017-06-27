Man arrested for forging UT document

A man will face a judge for forging a document from the University of Toledo.

David Irving forged an official document from the UT posing as the interim director of adult education at the university.

Irving falsified the document to benefit an incarcerated prisoner before the prisoner went before a parole board hearing.

Irving is being charged with forgery and tampering with records.

