Connecting Kids to Meals helps to feed Lucas County children in need

It might be hard to imagine in 2017, but there are kids in Toledo who wake up and go to bed hungry.

Nearly 80 percent of students who attend Toledo Public Schools live in poverty and use free or reduced lunch accounts.

A local organization is trying to help those kids.

Formerly known as Feed Lucas County Children, the organization is now known as Connecting Kids to Meals.

The non-profit organization provided 5,000 children with three free meals a day at 105 locations during the summer of 2016.

The meals are hot, nutritious and provided every day.

This year, Connecting Kids to Meals is looking to increase that number by 1,000 kids and five locations.

There are about 30,000 kids in Lucas County that are facing some kind of food crisis.

Experts say if children don't eat properly, it can affect them greatly in the future.

"From the age of three forward they are starting nine months behind other children from wealthier communities, so when you think by the age of three they're behind because their bodies aren't growing, there are going to be a cascade of issues," said Wendi Huntley of Connection Kids to Meals.

Huntley says you can help these kids with a financial donation.

"If you want to make a donation and you want to bring us, say, a case of breakfast bars, that's great and we appreciate it and we can work with that but unless you have 6,000 units of something, it makes it very difficult to make a donation. When we talk about the financial donation, that's critical," Huntley said.

Children in low-income areas throughout the city up to the age of 18 qualify for the free meal program.

Visit here or dial 211 to find one of the more than 100 locations in Toledo.

