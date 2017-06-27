Convicted murder to stand rape trial - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Convicted murder to stand rape trial

Daniel Clay (Source: WTOL) Daniel Clay (Source: WTOL)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

A convicted murderer will stand trial again, this time for a different crime. 

Daniel Clay will face a judge in court Tuesday. 

Clay is facing rape and breaking and entering charges. 

Clay was convicted of killing Chelsea Bruck at a Halloween party in 2014.

The prosecution is not allowed to mention Clay's murder conviction during the rape trial. 

