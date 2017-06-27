UT offers first online PhD program in Ohio

The University of Toledo is now enrolling students in the first online PhD program approved in Ohio.

The Curriculum and Instruction: Special Education doctoral degree program begins in the fall semester.

"We are proud to play a pioneering role in the state of Ohio for making doctoral degrees more accessible to hard-working, full-time professionals who want to take the next step in their careers," University of Toledo president Sharon Gaber said. "This rigorous program of study is designed to prepare the leaders who will guide our education system into the future."

It is open to up to six people across the country, specifically those who specialize in early childhood special education.

The program is the first of its kind to be offered online at a public or private university in the state.

"Students can complete the program without having to set foot on UT's campus," said Dr. Laurie Dinnebell, chair of the UT Department of Early Childhood, Higher Education and Special Education. "Students will have the opportunity to work with nationally known leaders in the field of early childhood special education, research and measurement."

The 70-credit hour program is designed to be completed in less than five years by part-time students who register for six credit hours each semester, including summers.

All coursework is available online with the exception of two professional seminars that students can attend virtually using Skype or FaceTime if they can't attend in person.

Visit here to apply.

