Safe containing more than $4,000 stolen from Little League

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) - Officials say a safe containing more than $4,000 was stolen from a Little League building in mid-Michigan.

The Bay City Times reports (http://bit.ly/2s9mhSQ ) the break-in at the Bay City Southwest Little League was discovered on Saturday.

Board member Jill Stapish says several locks were cut on storage sheds, which held lawn equipment and field equipment, but nothing was taken. She says the safe was pried off a counter in the Little League's building and the safe was apparently loaded into a vehicle.

It's not the first time the Little League has been targeted for theft. The newspaper says about $500 worth of candy, about 250 returnable drink cans, equipment bags and baseballs were taken during a May 2015 break-in at a concession stand.

Information from: The Bay City Times, http://www.mlive.com/bay-city

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.