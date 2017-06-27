Prosecutor: Grand jury to hear sex case against schools head

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) - A prosecutor says the case of a central Ohio school superintendent accused of a sex crime involving a young girl will go before a grand jury.

Logan County Prosecutor Eric Stewart says a preliminary charge of gross sexual imposition against 52-year-old Patrick O'Donnell filed in Bellefontaine (behl-FOWN'-tihn) Municipal Court was dismissed so the case can be taken straight to a grand jury.

The Indian Lake School District put O'Donnell on paid leave after Washington Township police arrested him June 19. Authorities say O'Donnell is accused of touching the now-13-year-old girl inappropriately multiple times from 2013 through 2016.

O'Donnell's attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Stewart says the girl wasn't an Indian Lake student.

Police wouldn't describe the relationship between O'Donnell and the girl.

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.