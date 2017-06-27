Flint City Council approves short-term water source contract

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Flint City Council members have voted to extend the city's water contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority to September and are postponing a decision on a longer contract.

The city is under pressure from regulators who say the city has to have a dedicated source of water. Flint faced a Monday deadline from the state to approve a 30-year contract with the authority.

The Flint Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2teV69f) Monday's decision to approve a short-term contract followed a council meeting filled with heated exchanges.

Flint was under state control when a decision was made in 2014 to switch from Detroit's water system to the Flint River to save money. The river water wasn't properly treated to reduce corrosion which caused lead to leach from old pipes and fixtures into drinking water.

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint

