Attorney General Mike DeWine visits Maumee as part of gubernatorial campaign

Attorney General Mike DeWine has been busy campaigning across the state.

After announcing his decision to enter the race for the 2018 gubernatorial election, he has added Maumee as a campaign stop on Tuesday.

DeWine is expected to talk about his main platforms on education, jobs and the state's drug problem.

DeWine said all of these problems are related.

He will be campaigning at Charlie's Restaurant located at 1631 Toll Gate Drive in Maumee.

Doors open at 7 a.m. and the event is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Those interested in attending can reserve their spot here or by emailing admin@lucascountygop.org.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.