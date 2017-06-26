Racing forms a strong relationship between father, son

For many drivers competing at Fremont Speedway, racing is a family affair. Nate Dussel is not exception to the rule.

“When I grew up my brothers were both racing. It was kind of all just there ready to go and I loved it just as much as any of them,” Dussel said. “At 4-years-old, I convinced my dad to get me a go-kart and the rest is kind of history.”

Nate is part of the second generation of race car drivers in the family. He says the advice he receives from his dad and brother is indispensable.

“I love when they critique me," Nate Dussel said. "It keeps me on my heels and they’re just trying to push me to get better all the time."

While racing began simply as a hobby, Nate says that hobby helped form a strong bond between him and his father.

“I mean you can’t have another hobby where you’re together every single weekend like racing,” Dussel said. “You go through tons of ups and downs. Like I said, 20 years of it and we’re still as close as we’ve ever been. So it always just makes us closer.”

But to be successful behind the wheel, family bonds is not enough. It is the competitive drive to be first. And like any driver, he has a favorite track where he feels at home.

“Some of the best talent in the whole country come here to race,” Dussel said of Fremont Speedway. “Really, honestly the atmosphere at Fremont is unbeatable. You go into the stands and the fans there are the most passionate people you’ll ever meet. When you’re running really good they’ll ‘boo’ you, When you’re running bad though they’ll come around and pick you up.”

Fremont Speedway will have open-wheel races Saturday beginning at 7 p.m.

