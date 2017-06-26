Toledo female boxer prepping for undercard bout Friday

IBF Lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr. is set to defend his belt Friday against Russian Southpaw Denis Shafikov at the Huntington Center.

Easter also stressed showing off Toledo boxers in the undercard bouts, including Alycia Baumgardner.

Friday will be Baumgardner's third professional fight.

As a fan, she cheered on Easter in is first title defense.

But now, she says she is excited to represent women's boxing on a big stage in front of her hometown.

"I'm looking forward to showing off that women can fight. I train just as hard as the guys do. And this is a great opportunity just to be close to home and having everybody around," Baumgardner said. "And just showing everything that I have been putting in the gym and the ring come June 30."

If she wins, Baumgardner will be 3-0.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.