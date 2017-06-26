Sylvania Board of Education names new superintendent

The Sylvania Board of Education voted Monday evening to name Dr. Adam Fineske as the new district leader.

Dr. Fineske has been with Sylvania Schools for 17 years. He began as teacher and rose through the ranks to assistant superintendent. He will have a two-year contract beginning August 1.

School Board President Stephen Rothschild says Dr. Fineske is the ideal man to take over as superintendent.

"He's been with us for a very long time," Rothschild said. "He's personable. A wonderful leader, wonderful example for all of our administrators and our students and I think he's going to do a great job."

Former superintendent Scott Nelson announced in May he would step down after two years.

Rothschild says the board will continue to pay Nelson until the end of July.

