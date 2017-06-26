New Snapchat feature causing concern among parents

A new update to the popular mobile app Snapchat is causing concern among parents.

An update to the app creates a "snap map," which allows users to locate others and zoom into that sport. The zoom features can moves so close, the user can see the building where a person may be.

"Whatever program you are using to socialize is giving your location," said Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss. "You are pretty much putting it out there that, you know, here I am come and get me."

Many parents are completely unaware of the new feature and the potential danger along with it.

"I am definitely going to be on top of it, just for that reason," said parent Honey Gartee. "You know there are so many people out there that are scary obviously, so I just want to make sure everything is the best for my daughter."

Another parent, Corey Bond, says the update is just another challenge for parents raising children in the 21st century.

"It's a challenge, but as a parent I think what's not a challenge these days," Bond said. "I think we have to adapt to the day in age that we're in. It is a challenge though and I think it's something as a parent I do sit down and talk to my daughter with."

Despite the uproar, Snapchat insists only those who are the friends of a particular user can see their location. And if someone does not feel comfortable with the new feature, they can turn off the snap map by changing their settings to 'ghost mode.'

"I put mine on ghost mode right away because I don't want people seeing where I am at or what I am doing," said Snapchat user Zack Prater.

"I think it's a little weird," added user Anthony Folk. "Just more like along the lines that I don't like other people knowing where I am."

Rossford police says it is imperative for parents to be aware of their children's activities on Snapchat and to check their settings.

"The parents need to talk to their children and they need to check their app, check their phone and explain that all they have to do is turn off that location," Chief Goss said. "If their friends want to know where they are at, they can text their friend. At least they know it's going directly to somebody."

