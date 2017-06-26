Hicks Hudson, Mihalik among those attending national mayors conference

Mayors from around the country on both sides of the aisle gathered in Miami Beach to discuss decisions that effect their cities and the country.

The 85th Annual United State Conference of Mayors allows the mayors of cities with a population of at least 30,000 people to share ideas and work on non-partisan politics.

Both Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik attended the conference.

Mayor Mihalik says she has been asked by many other mayors on the secret to Findlay's recent economic resurgence.

"I think it is nice to be able to share best practices," Mayor Mihalik said. "I think we learn best when we learn from one another. And we've had a lot of success in Findlay relative to economic development. And really it's just this Findlay Formula that we put together that partners up with the private sector and helps create an environment that is conducive for investment

Next year's mayor's conference will be in Boston.

