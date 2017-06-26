Toledo organization training puppies to help the disabled

The goal of the Ability Center in Sylvania is to improve the lives of those living with disabilities. Sometimes, it requires help from man's best friend.

Service Dogs can be an important asset to those living with disabilities. But it takes extensive training for them to learn how to take care of patients.

Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence (ADAI) is a program of the Ability Center.

Monday, seven 10-week-old half lab and golden retriever pups began their training process. Through the training, dogs will learn to open doors, pick up dropped items and even help with the laundry.

The training costs about $20,000 per dog, of which the new owner will only pay about 10 percent. That is why the organization relies a lot on sponsorship.

"Whether it's the $20,000 level or the $5,000 level, whether its people interested in donating less than that, they continue to allow us to participate in what our mission is, which is creating independence for all kinds of people who have different mobility challenges," said Jenny Barlos of ADAI.

