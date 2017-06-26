BG city schools holds forum for community input on levy

For the average homeowner in Bowling Green, a proposed levy would cost about a dollar-a-day and school leaders know that money adds up fast.

Tuesday. the district held a forum to give the community the option to ask questions.

The district has yet to get the exact millage back from the State Auditor, but they expect per $175,000 dollar home, it will be around $350 dollars per year.

"This is truly an investment in our community," said Superintendent Francis Scruci. "And there are so many collateral benefits that need to be pointed out, as workers come in to this community and they're coming from outside of Bowling Green to work on this project. our city is going to benefit through income tax collection."

This project would combine all three elementary schools and renovate the high school. Scruci says he is not going to tell people how to vote, but he wants them to understand what they are trying to do. He wants Bowling Green to be a destination for families coming to northwest Ohio.

"We have facilities that are trailing behind our neighbors and you know in Wood County, we are probably last in terms of the types of facilities that we have to offer kids," Scruci explained.

He pictures the buildings reflecting the work he believes is being done in the classroom so the schools can make their community proud.

"Property values will be directly correlated to the schools," Scruci said, "and I think every homeowner, renter, in this community has a vested interest in this project."

