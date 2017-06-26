Michigan invests millions in Monroe Co. preserve

The Old London Stone Quarry in Monroe County will soon belong to the state of Michigan at a cost of $90 million.

"This will be the first inland lakes that we have," said Dale W. Zorn, Michigan State Senator, 17th District.

State Senator Dale Zorn has been champion this project for over a year. Zorn says tax payers will be happy to learn it will not cost them a dime.

It comes from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

"Where that money doesn't come from taxes it comes from fees that gas and oil exploration pays the state," Zorn said.

When finished, Crystal Waters will be a 680 acre preserve for hunting, fishing and hiking.

At the Dundee Sportsman's Club, local enthusiasts are excited about this opportunity that's less than ten minutes from their club.

"To preserve our nature, I'm all for that,” said Richard Miller, Long Time Member of Dundee Sportman's Club. “I think most of the people here at the club would also probably agree with that."

Miller is an avid fisherman and says the inland lakes will be a big draw. He also says this could bring more people to the club.

"Could be a good boom for my clubhouse here also,” Miller said. “If they discover that we're here. We do have a lot of people from Detroit area and down river area that are members."

Senator Zorn said the Department of Natural Resources is making this site a priority but doesn't have an exact date when it will be done.

