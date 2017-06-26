70 percent of Wood County residents overweight or obese

An isolated shower is possible this evening. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows near 50 degrees.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.More >>
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to three Midwestern states this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.More >>
Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
For the average homeowner in Bowling Green, a proposed levy would cost about a dollar-a-day and school leaders know that money adds up fast.More >>
The Old London Stone Quarry in Monroe County will soon belong to the state of Michigan at a cost of $90 million.More >>
Almost 500 Wood County residents recently took a health assessment. Of those 500 people, 35 percent are considered obese while another 35 percent are considered overweight.More >>
MDOT workers began repairs of a major section of US 23 between Dundee and Ann Arbor Monday.More >>
