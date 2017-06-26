Repairs on U.S. 23 between Dundee and Ann Arbor begins

MDOT workers began repairs of a major section of US 23 between Dundee and Ann Arbor Monday.

MDOT invested $3.3 million of federal money in the project.

The repairs began with Macon Creek and Plank Road in Monroe County.

State Senator Dale W. Zorn says because of the high volume of truck traffic, the repairs are necessary.

"It is an important road for Michigan because we have I-75 going south out of Detroit closed because of the bridge,” said Dale W. Zorn, Michigan State Senator, 17th District. “So they're using US 23. The truck traffic is heavier on US 23 because of the detour set up in Detroit."

Senator Zorn says more people are traveling to and from Ann Arbor as well.

Michigan Department of Transportation said there will be nightly lane closures between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

They hope to have this project complete by late summer or early fall. So if you're traveling this way make sure to give yourself extra time.

