Local refugee resettlement group worries about Trump's travel ban

The return of the President Trump's travel ban will have a direct effect on refugees who resettled in Toledo and their attempts to get family to join them.

The resettlement organization US Together has brought 230 people into Toledo in the last three years. Of the 230 refugees, 175 of them were from war-torn Syria.

But that's about to slow down.

Corine Dehabey of US Together said she's still learning the details of the Supreme Court decision, to see what the President will and won't be allowed to do.

Even if he only had parts or most of his travel ban upheld, the biggest impact will be the 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and Libya.

The majority of the refugees US Together brings to Toledo is from Syria.

The organization does not have any families scheduled right now to move to Toledo from Syria, but Dehabey is worried this could harm future efforts. It could also be difficult for current Toledo residents who have worked for years to get a mother or father, grandmother or grandfather here.

“For people who went through screenings, now an additional 90 days. If we're going to go for an additional 90 days, it's going to delay because they're going to have to go again through the process, through the screening one more time,” Dehabey said. “I'm sure they're going to be disappointed, devastated. Yeah, because they are waiting to reunite with each other,."

It is a 90-day ban, so US Together hopes refugees will pass their screenings and get here, even if it takes longer. They'll work with the national organization to fight this like they did when the President first issued his executive order.

