Man arrested, accused of murder in deadly 2015 bar shootout

Toledo police arrested a man Friday accused in a 2015 deadly shooting in south Toledo.More >>
Toledo police arrested a man Friday accused in a 2015 deadly shooting in south Toledo.More >>
A woman accused of stabbing her grandmother appeared in court Monday.More >>
A woman accused of stabbing her grandmother appeared in court Monday.More >>
The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify males captured on camera riding bikes.More >>
The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify males captured on camera riding bikes.More >>
Toledo police are looking for two suspects that are in possession of a stolen debit card.More >>
Toledo police are looking for two suspects that are in possession of a stolen debit card.More >>
A Toledo man accused of murder is in court Monday.More >>
A Toledo man accused of murder is in court Monday.More >>
An isolated shower is possible this evening. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows near 50 degrees.More >>
An isolated shower is possible this evening. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows near 50 degrees.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.More >>
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to three Midwestern states this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.More >>
A Thunderbirds Air Force jet went off a runway during preparations for an Ohio air show, injuring the pilot and causing a performance to be canceled.More >>
Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.More >>
Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
MDOT workers began repairs of a major section of US 23 between Dundee and Ann Arbor Monday.More >>
MDOT workers began repairs of a major section of US 23 between Dundee and Ann Arbor Monday.More >>
An isolated shower is possible this evening. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows near 50 degrees.More >>
An isolated shower is possible this evening. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows near 50 degrees.More >>
The return of the President Trump's travel ban will have a direct effect on refugees who resettled in Toledo and their attempts to get family to join them.More >>
The return of the President Trump's travel ban will have a direct effect on refugees who resettled in Toledo and their attempts to get family to join them.More >>
As the 2018 Ohio gubernatorial election heats up, the debate on how best to deal with the opioid epidemic is also heating up.More >>
As the 2018 Ohio gubernatorial election heats up, the debate on how best to deal with the opioid epidemic is also heating up.More >>
The Miller Ferry assisted in an impromptu rescue mission of a flooding boat on Saturday.More >>
The Miller Ferry assisted in an impromptu rescue mission of a flooding boat on Saturday.More >>