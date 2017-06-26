Man arrested, accused of murder in deadly 2015 bar shootout

A Toledo man accused of murder is in court Monday.

Toledo police arrested a man Friday accused in a 2015 deadly shooting in south Toledo.

Jake Newman, 23, is charged with the murder of Keshawn Groom during a shootout at the Spigot Bar.

According to police, Groom rounded up Newman and another friend, Damichael Cunningham, after being kicked out of the bar due to unruly behavior.

The trio stood outside the bar and exchanged gunfire with the owners of the bar. Grooms was shot and killed. Cunningham and Newman were charged with murder because prosecutors say they gave Groom the gun.

The bar owner was cleared in the investigation.

Cunningham was arrested, tried and convicted on felonious assault charges and sent to prison for 17 years.

Newman is set to be arraigned in Lucas County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

