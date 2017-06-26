National marksman competition returns to northwest Ohio

More than 4,500 sharp shooters began putting their skills to the test Monday in Port Clinton.

The 2017 National Matches is an annual shooting competition bringing together both domestic and international competitors.

The National Matches has been a part of Ohio for a 110 years. The Civilian Marksmanship Program, along with the Ohio National Guard and the NRA, sponsor the event.

Follow this link for more information on the competition.

