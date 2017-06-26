Treasurer's office sends out real estate tax bills

The Lucas County Treasurer's Office began the process of mailing real estate tax bills for the second half of 2016.

There are about 207,000 parcels in Lucas County. The office mailed out about 150,000 of those bills with the rest being mailed electronically.

Lucas County Treasure Wade Kapszukiewicz says the bills should be in the mail by next week and are due by July 26.

The semiannual real estate tax due dates will be every first Wednesday in February for the first half of the years and the last Wednesday in July for the second half.

The Treasurer's Office will accept payments in person at the office on the fifth floor of One Government Center. Property owners may also pay their bills via their local bank if the bank accepts tax payments or using a drop-box in front of the Safety Building.

Kapszukiewicz says the office will collect more then $250 million, which will help fund schools, senior services, libraries, metroparks, 911, the Toledo Zoo and other agencies supported by levies.

Residents may call 419-213-4305 if they have any questions.

