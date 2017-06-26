ProMedica Summer Concert Series features two northwest Ohio natives

ProMedica's Summer Concert Series is gearing up to kick off in July.

Promenade Park is also getting closer to being completed for a new look for the concert experience.

Workers are currently installing landscaping, hardscaping, and the 20' sidewalk.

By the time of the first outdoor concert, construction of the park will be complete from the east edge of the 20' sidewalk to the west. The large event lawn to the east along the river walk will be the only thing not completed.

The parking garage is complete, which is where concert-goers will park for a fee.

Crystal Bowersox and Calysta Bevier are headlining the first concert on July 21.

Bowersox may now call Nashville home, but she is an Ottawa County native who moved to Chicago to achieve her dream of being a musician.

She auditioned for American Idol's ninth season and has been making music ever since.

She is also an inspiration to those living with Type 1 diabetes.

Calysta Bevier is a native of Grand Rapids, but her biggest challenge wasn't impressing Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent.

Bevier was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer when she was just 15 years old.

Her diagnosis drove her to take on life and live every day to the fullest.

Bevier has since appeared on "Ellen" and was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent.

Bowersox and Bevier will be preforming at Promenade Park starting at 7:30.

Grammy Award-winning producer and vocalist Steve Tyrell is set to preform on August 25 at 7:30 p.m. for the second concert.

If you're a Prince fan, the third concert is for you.

A tribute band made up of former members of Prince's New Power Generation will preform his biggest hits including "Purple Rain" and "When Doves Cry" at 7:30 on September 15.

The concerts are free and open to the public.

Visit here for more information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.