TPD searching for purse, credit card thief

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a suspect who stole a purse with a credit card inside.

Police say the suspect is using the credit card that was in the stolen purse. 

If you know who this person is, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

