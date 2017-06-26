Toledo police looking for suspects using stolen debit card - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police looking for suspects using stolen debit card

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for two suspects that are in possession of a stolen debit card.

Police say that the man and woman have been using stolen debit card information to make purchases at several local businesses. 

Anyone with any information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

