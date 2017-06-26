TPD searching for suspects in murder of 16-year-old - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searching for suspects in murder of 16-year-old

The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify males captured on camera riding bikes.

Police say these males are persons of interest in the murder of 16-year-old Sheldon Hicks earlier this month.

Hicks was standing outside at Walnut and Peck Streets when a group of males rode up on bikes and shot him.

Police have been monitoring the area looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

